MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MNBEY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.48. 2,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.00. MinebeaMitsumi has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

