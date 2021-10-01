Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.