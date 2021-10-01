MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0038

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $707,484.88 and $1,132.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,642.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.52 or 0.06866795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00348019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $539.06 or 0.01131468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00107336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.21 or 0.00544072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.00424664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00290037 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

