Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.16 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $21.04 or 0.00044191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and $9,013.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00106038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00150031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.55 or 1.00272057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.03 or 0.06866835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.