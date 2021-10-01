Mirrored Tesla Price Tops $793.78 on Top Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $26.75 million and $35,189.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for approximately $793.78 or 0.01659769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00106466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00147550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,910.10 or 1.00179028 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.00 or 0.06801958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 33,696 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

