Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

NLY stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

