Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after buying an additional 581,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after buying an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after buying an additional 412,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of M stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

