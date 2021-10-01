Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Vroom worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vroom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vroom by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vroom by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

VRM stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

