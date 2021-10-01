Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.42 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after buying an additional 296,889 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after buying an additional 206,553 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 44.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 59.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

SEE stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

