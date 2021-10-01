Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

