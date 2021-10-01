Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after buying an additional 475,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,498,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

