MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.