Mizuho Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $165.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $147.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.98, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $154.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

