MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Down 89.4% in September

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJARF remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 90,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,485. MJardin Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc engages in the provision cannabis management platform. It includes licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management, and oversight. It operates through the Cultivation Management in USA, and Cultivation Operations in Canada segments.

