MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after purchasing an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

