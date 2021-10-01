Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.47. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 32,024 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

