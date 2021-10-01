Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $2,120.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.56 or 0.00543446 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

