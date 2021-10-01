MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ML opened at $6.77 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

