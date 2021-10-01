Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,612 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. 32,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

