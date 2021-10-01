Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $34,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

