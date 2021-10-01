Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 105,960 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

VGIT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

