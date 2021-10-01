Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 580 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $329.16. 75,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.34 and a 200 day moving average of $320.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

