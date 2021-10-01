Moon Capital Management LP Sells 1,549,995 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moon Capital Management LP lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,549,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 19.0% of Moon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moon Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of iShares Gold Trust worth $52,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 699,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,671,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

