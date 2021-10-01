Morgan Stanley Lowers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $38.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 4.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 85.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.