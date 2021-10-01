Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

