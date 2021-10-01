Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 1,649 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

