Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,945,000 after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

