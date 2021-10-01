Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 90.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,685 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.69 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

