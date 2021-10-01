Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Down to $56.64

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $54.81. Morphic shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 1,036 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $198,215.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,381 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,115,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

