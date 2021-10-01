Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

About Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF)

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

