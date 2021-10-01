mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Up 382.1% in September

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
XDSL opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. mPhase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
