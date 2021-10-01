mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Up 382.1% in September

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

XDSL opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. mPhase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

