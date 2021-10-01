Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.87.

Shares of MPLX opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. Mplx has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,680 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 69,612 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its stake in Mplx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Mplx by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 87,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

