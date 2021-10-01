Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.79

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 8054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $86,001,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

