M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $156.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a one year low of $90.45 and a one year high of $168.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.81. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in M&T Bank by 104.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 269,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

