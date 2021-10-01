Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

BNGO stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.90. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

