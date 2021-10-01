Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $65.80.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.