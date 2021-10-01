Myers Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Myers Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MYE stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $707.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

