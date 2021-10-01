MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.80. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

