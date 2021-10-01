N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Down 5.5%

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 10,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 876,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

NABL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that N-able Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

