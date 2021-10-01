National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives GBX 315.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NEX stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 244.60 ($3.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 278.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

