Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.50 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

