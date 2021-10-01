Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.21 Million Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ENI were worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in E. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -302.08%.

E has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

