Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.97 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.39% of Armstrong World Industries worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.83. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

