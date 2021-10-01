Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,585 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

AKAM opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

