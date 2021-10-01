Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,360 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Hasbro worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,314,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,282,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,284,000 after purchasing an additional 109,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.