Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,697.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,612.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,510.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,417 shares of company stock worth $42,887,641 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

