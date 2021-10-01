Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 924,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $3,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $113.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

