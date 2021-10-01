Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 12,096 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 565.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gartner by 159.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $303.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

