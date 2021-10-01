NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Trading Down 3.7%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion and a PE ratio of -41.28.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

