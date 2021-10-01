Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.36% of Nautilus worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 115.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

